Left Menu

SpaceX Launches Cryptocurrency Magnate Led Mission on Unique Polar Orbit

Crypto entrepreneur Chun Wang leads a private astronaut mission on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule for a unique Earth orbit. The mission, named Fram2, embarks on a three to five-day journey from pole to pole, aiming to conduct 22 research experiments focusing on spaceflight's effects on the human body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 04:18 IST
SpaceX Launches Cryptocurrency Magnate Led Mission on Unique Polar Orbit
Mission

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is scheduled to launch a novel private astronaut mission into polar orbit on Monday, with cryptocurrency magnate Chun Wang serving as the mission commander. The journey, dubbed Fram2, references historic Arctic explorations and features a diverse crew of experts.

The team includes virtual reality director Jannicke Mikkelsen, robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian adventurer Eric Philips. They will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and conduct 22 experiments on the Crew Dragon capsule, exploring the implications of microgravity on human physiology during the three to five-day mission.

This mission marks SpaceX's sixth private astronaut flight, reflecting the company's leadership in the global spaceflight sector. With the rise of commercial space ventures, the Crew Dragon capsule remains the only privately constructed spacecraft regularly achieving orbit, positioning SpaceX at the forefront of space exploration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025