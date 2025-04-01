SpaceX Launches Cryptocurrency Magnate Led Mission on Unique Polar Orbit
Crypto entrepreneur Chun Wang leads a private astronaut mission on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule for a unique Earth orbit. The mission, named Fram2, embarks on a three to five-day journey from pole to pole, aiming to conduct 22 research experiments focusing on spaceflight's effects on the human body.
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is scheduled to launch a novel private astronaut mission into polar orbit on Monday, with cryptocurrency magnate Chun Wang serving as the mission commander. The journey, dubbed Fram2, references historic Arctic explorations and features a diverse crew of experts.
The team includes virtual reality director Jannicke Mikkelsen, robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian adventurer Eric Philips. They will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and conduct 22 experiments on the Crew Dragon capsule, exploring the implications of microgravity on human physiology during the three to five-day mission.
This mission marks SpaceX's sixth private astronaut flight, reflecting the company's leadership in the global spaceflight sector. With the rise of commercial space ventures, the Crew Dragon capsule remains the only privately constructed spacecraft regularly achieving orbit, positioning SpaceX at the forefront of space exploration and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
