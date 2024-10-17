Pavan Kumar's White Lotus: Redefining Luxury Real Estate

Left Menu

Pavan Kumar, the visionary CEO of White Lotus, has been lauded at The Times Leaders of Tomorrow event for transforming luxury real estate in India. His innovative approach combining sustainability and conscious design has set benchmarks in the industry, creating personal sanctuaries that resonate with modern, mindful living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goa | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:12 IST
Pavan Kumar, Founder of White Lotus Group, felicitated by PV Sindhu at the Times Seaboard Summit event in Goa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the prestigious The Times Leaders of Tomorrow event held on September 29, 2024, in Goa, young entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in their fields were honored. Among the celebrated figures was Pavan Kumar, CEO and founder of White Lotus, lauded for his exceptional contributions to luxury real estate.

In his acceptance speech, Kumar expressed deep gratitude, highlighting how this recognition fuels his determination to create sanctuaries for authentic living. A product of IIT Madras, Kumar's journey from corporate mergers to successful entrepreneurship in luxury real estate has been remarkable.

Kumar established White Lotus Group in 2014, which quickly became synonymous with bespoke luxury in Bengaluru. His projects, characterized by sustainability and unique design, such as Aravindaksa in Indiranagar, have continuously pushed industry boundaries. Each development under his leadership embodies his vision of fostering well-being through conscious and exquisite living environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

