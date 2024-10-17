Spreading Smiles: Charity Event Delights Delhi's Youth

The International Youth Development Foundation, alongside Mikel Creation, orchestrated a heartening charity event at Anganwadi Kendra, Budh Vihar, Delhi. The event brought joy to 30 children from the welfare center, filling their day with educational supplies and engaging activities.

Meticulously planned by Rohit Gupta of Mikel Creation, the collaborative effort was backed by dedicated volunteers, ensuring a successful event. Head of the welfare center Sehjadi Khatoon expressed gratitude for the educational donations, emphasizing the event's positive impact.

Aficionados of fun, the event entertained children with dance, poetry, quizzes, and traditional games, fostering enthusiasm and teamwork. Volunteers, delighted by the day's success, shared their fulfillment in bringing joy to the children, reaffirming their commitment to future initiatives.

Rohit Gupta lauded the partnership with IYDF, committing to advance social welfare persistently. The IYDF intends to build more partnerships to support needy children, promising a sustained effort to create meaningful societal changes through collaborations.

Reflecting on the day, Rohit Gupta shared the fulfillment experienced, crediting the volunteers and IYDF for facilitating this impactful event. Plans are underway to keep spreading joy and extending aid to more children in Delhi and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)