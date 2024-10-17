Left Menu

Gold Hits Record High as Global Tensions Mount

Gold prices in India reached a new all-time high, fueled by the dovish outlooks of central banks, declining bond yields, and increased geopolitical tensions. Market experts point to potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and global unrest as key drivers of this precious metal's surging value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:44 IST
Gold Hits Record High as Global Tensions Mount
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable surge, gold prices in India scaled an unprecedented high, as recorded by the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, marking the peak at Rs76,899 per 10 grams. The hike is attributed to a mix of dovish central bank outlooks, waning bond yields, and escalating geopolitical tensions, experts say.

Ajay Kedia, Director of Kedia Advisory, divulged these insights exclusively to ANI. He noted, "The MCX Gold milestone was driven by central banks' dovish stances and marginally lower bond yields, increasing the lure for the non-yield-generating bullion." The prediction of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year further catalyzes this upward momentum, as a possibility of a 25-basis-point reduction in November looms.

Compounding this situation is uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election and rising Middle Eastern tensions, highlighted by Israel's recent air strikes on Lebanon. Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, pointed out the parallel rise of global gold prices, supported by declining US Treasury yields and bolstered safe-haven demand. Despite minor retreats due to a stronger dollar, the escalating geopolitical unrest underpins gold's current appeal, ensuring its position as a secure investment amid volatile international dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024