Integrum Energy Gears Up for IPO Revolution with Renewable Solutions

Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited is launching an IPO to advance its renewable energy solutions. The company aims to enhance funding for working capital, establish a solar plant, and expand through acquisitions. They reported significant revenues last fiscal year, showcasing their impactful presence in the renewable sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:26 IST
Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited Files DRHP With BSE SME For IPO. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, October 17: Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME, paving the way for its much-anticipated IPO. The issue will release up to 54,90,000 equity shares, with 49,50,000 as fresh issues and 5,40,000 for sale, serving various strategic objectives.

In pursuit of renewable energy innovation, Integrum intends to utilize IPO proceeds for working capital needs, subsidiary investments, and the development of a solar plant to supply energy to customers. The company also seeks funding for acquisitions and general corporate activities.

With Beeline Capital Advisors named as the Book Running Lead Manager and Integrated Registry Management Services as the Registrar, Integrum reported revenues of Rs 23,324.07 Lakhs for the fiscal year ending March 2024, underscoring its strong market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

