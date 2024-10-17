CIEL HR Acquires Thomas Assessment Stake: Expanding Talent Solutions in SAARC
CIEL HR has acquired a 51% stake in Thomas Assessment, expanding its presence in the SAARC region's talent assessment market. This deal enhances CIEL HR's ability to offer precise talent acquisition and development solutions. An IPO is planned to raise Rs 500 crore for company growth.
CIEL HR Solutions has taken a significant step forward in the talent assessment industry by acquiring a 51% stake in Thomas Assessment through an equity and share swap agreement.
This acquisition will allow CIEL HR to expand its offerings in the South Asian market, providing clients with enhanced tools for talent acquisition and development.
Moreover, CIEL HR is preparing for an IPO to raise approximately Rs 500 crore, which will support the company's growth and further expansion initiatives.
