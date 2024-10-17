Left Menu

Soaring High: India's Winter Flight Schedule Takes Off

The DGCA announced that Indian airlines will operate 25,007 flights weekly across 124 airports for the winter schedule starting October 27, marking a 5.37% increase from last winter. IndiGo leads with 13,691 weekly departures. Tata Group's airlines collectively feature 7,611 weekly flights, while Akasa Air sees a 9.52% rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:54 IST
Soaring High: India's Winter Flight Schedule Takes Off
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that Indian airlines will manage 25,007 flights weekly, spanning 124 airports, in the upcoming winter schedule starting October 27. This marks a three percent increase from the summer schedule.

In an increase compared to last year's winter schedule, the number of flights has risen by 5.37%. Notably, the winter schedule will run from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025.

IndiGo leads with 13,691 departures per week, a 4.91% rise from the summer. Tata Group's airlines will conduct 7,611 weekly departures, while Akasa Air will see an increase of 9.52% in weekly departures in the winter season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

