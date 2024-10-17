Soaring High: India's Winter Flight Schedule Takes Off

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that Indian airlines will manage 25,007 flights weekly, spanning 124 airports, in the upcoming winter schedule starting October 27. This marks a three percent increase from the summer schedule.

In an increase compared to last year's winter schedule, the number of flights has risen by 5.37%. Notably, the winter schedule will run from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025.

IndiGo leads with 13,691 departures per week, a 4.91% rise from the summer. Tata Group's airlines will conduct 7,611 weekly departures, while Akasa Air will see an increase of 9.52% in weekly departures in the winter season.

(With inputs from agencies.)