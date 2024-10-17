Soaring High: India's Winter Flight Schedule Takes Off
The DGCA announced that Indian airlines will operate 25,007 flights weekly across 124 airports for the winter schedule starting October 27, marking a 5.37% increase from last winter. IndiGo leads with 13,691 weekly departures. Tata Group's airlines collectively feature 7,611 weekly flights, while Akasa Air sees a 9.52% rise.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that Indian airlines will manage 25,007 flights weekly, spanning 124 airports, in the upcoming winter schedule starting October 27. This marks a three percent increase from the summer schedule.
In an increase compared to last year's winter schedule, the number of flights has risen by 5.37%. Notably, the winter schedule will run from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025.
IndiGo leads with 13,691 departures per week, a 4.91% rise from the summer. Tata Group's airlines will conduct 7,611 weekly departures, while Akasa Air will see an increase of 9.52% in weekly departures in the winter season.
