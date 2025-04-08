Tragic Accident Claims Life of IndiGo Executive

An IndiGo Airlines customer executive lost her life following a car accident on Monday morning, according to police reports from the scene.

Identified as Sneha I, a 24-year-old native of Madurai, she was returning home with colleague Kausar Khanum when the vehicle struck a stationary bus around 4:30 am.

Sneha succumbed to her injuries while her colleague and the driver are under treatment. A police case has been registered amid allegations of reckless driving by Sneha's father.

(With inputs from agencies.)