Tragic Accident Claims Life of IndiGo Executive
An IndiGo Airlines customer executive was killed in a crash involving a stationary bus. The accident happened near Tarabanahalli Gate, leaving her colleague and driver injured. The victim, Sneha from Madurai, succumbed to injuries, and her father claims it was due to rash driving by the cab driver.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:01 IST
An IndiGo Airlines customer executive lost her life following a car accident on Monday morning, according to police reports from the scene.
Identified as Sneha I, a 24-year-old native of Madurai, she was returning home with colleague Kausar Khanum when the vehicle struck a stationary bus around 4:30 am.
Sneha succumbed to her injuries while her colleague and the driver are under treatment. A police case has been registered amid allegations of reckless driving by Sneha's father.
