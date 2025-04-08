Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of IndiGo Executive

An IndiGo Airlines customer executive was killed in a crash involving a stationary bus. The accident happened near Tarabanahalli Gate, leaving her colleague and driver injured. The victim, Sneha from Madurai, succumbed to injuries, and her father claims it was due to rash driving by the cab driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:01 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life of IndiGo Executive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo Airlines customer executive lost her life following a car accident on Monday morning, according to police reports from the scene.

Identified as Sneha I, a 24-year-old native of Madurai, she was returning home with colleague Kausar Khanum when the vehicle struck a stationary bus around 4:30 am.

Sneha succumbed to her injuries while her colleague and the driver are under treatment. A police case has been registered amid allegations of reckless driving by Sneha's father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025