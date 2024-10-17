Left Menu

Travelers Companies' Profit Surges Beyond Expectations

Travelers Companies' third-quarter profit exceeded forecasts with significant underwriting gains and investment income. Despite higher catastrophe losses from major storms, core income nearly tripled, and net written premiums rose. This performance highlights the insurer's resilience amidst natural disasters and economic conditions.

Travelers Companies surpassed Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter profit, driven by substantial underwriting gains and robust investment income. The insurer's share value increased by nearly 7% despite facing severe catastrophe losses from major U.S. storms.

The insurance demand from individuals and businesses is rising, allowing companies like Travelers to maintain client relationships despite increasing policy costs. Travelers, regarded as a sector indicator, reported a core income jump to $1.22 billion, equivalent to $5.24 per share, well above analysts' predictions of $3.55 per share.

Net written premiums saw an 8% increase as growth was noted across all units. Underwriting gains rose to $685 million, contrasted with the previous year's $136 million loss, while net investment income experienced an 18% uptick. The steady U.S. economy, alongside hopes for interest-rate cuts, has fueled activity in the stock markets, spreading optimism across investment portfolios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

