Derailment Drama: Lokmanya Tilak Express Incident

An unexpected derailment occurred involving the Lokmanya Tilak Express, which was traveling from Agartala to Mumbai, at Dibalong station in Assam this afternoon.

The incident, reported around 3:55 pm, saw eight coaches, including the power car and the engine, leave the tracks. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or significant injuries, as confirmed by the Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer.

In response, an Accident Relief Train and Medical Train were dispatched to the Lumding-Bardarpur section where the mishap occurred. Train operations in the area have been halted, and helpline numbers have been provided for public inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)