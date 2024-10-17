Left Menu

Derailment Drama: Lokmanya Tilak Express Incident

The Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at the Dibalong station in Assam, affecting eight coaches, but causing no casualties or major injuries. Relief operations are underway, and train services on the Lumding-Badarpur line are suspended. Helpline numbers have been issued for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:02 IST
An unexpected derailment occurred involving the Lokmanya Tilak Express, which was traveling from Agartala to Mumbai, at Dibalong station in Assam this afternoon.

The incident, reported around 3:55 pm, saw eight coaches, including the power car and the engine, leave the tracks. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or significant injuries, as confirmed by the Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer.

In response, an Accident Relief Train and Medical Train were dispatched to the Lumding-Bardarpur section where the mishap occurred. Train operations in the area have been halted, and helpline numbers have been provided for public inquiries.

