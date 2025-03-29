India Leads Rescue Operations in Quake-hit Myanmar

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from India has taken swift action in response to the recent earthquake in Myanmar. Landing in Naypyitaw on Saturday, the team received a warm welcome from officials, including Indian Ambassador Abhay Thakur and Ambassador-at-large Maung Maung Lynn, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Demonstrating international leadership, India is the first nation to dispatch rescue personnel to the capital. The NDRF team plans to reach Mandalay by early morning, positioning themselves as the first responders in the city. Despite the airport's partial shutdown due to quake damage, the mission continues, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During an urgent press briefing on Operation Brahma, DIG NDRF Mohsen Shahedi detailed the deployment: "Our team consists of 80 urban search and rescue specialists, dispatched across two flights. While one is already en route, the second is preparing to depart from Hindon Air Base, with another team on standby in Kolkata." Adding to the efforts, Commodore Raghunath Nair reported four ships loaded with humanitarian supplies, with two already sailing and two more set to depart, aiming to reach Yangon by March 31.

