India's Garment Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges

According to recent data from the commerce ministry, India's garment exports have surged by 8.5% to USD 7.5 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, despite global uncertainties.

In September alone, the export of ready-made garments rose by a significant 17.3% to USD 1.11 billion. Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), attributed this growth to factors like low import dependence and a complete ecosystem from fibre to fashion. Sekhri also highlighted India's young labour force and unlimited growth potential.

This year, Indian exporters are set to participate in major international fairs and plan to host Bharat Tex in 2025 to enhance their global reach. AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur noted India's capability to achieve double-digit growth in garment exports despite geopolitical challenges and supply chain disruptions.

