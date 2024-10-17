Left Menu

India's Garment Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges

India's garment exports rose by 8.5% to USD 7.5 billion during April-September despite global uncertainties, driven by advantages such as low import dependence and a comprehensive ecosystem. The Apparel Export Promotion Council is focusing on increasing the global footprint through international fairs and roadshows.

Updated: 17-10-2024 18:26 IST
According to recent data from the commerce ministry, India's garment exports have surged by 8.5% to USD 7.5 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, despite global uncertainties.

In September alone, the export of ready-made garments rose by a significant 17.3% to USD 1.11 billion. Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), attributed this growth to factors like low import dependence and a complete ecosystem from fibre to fashion. Sekhri also highlighted India's young labour force and unlimited growth potential.

This year, Indian exporters are set to participate in major international fairs and plan to host Bharat Tex in 2025 to enhance their global reach. AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur noted India's capability to achieve double-digit growth in garment exports despite geopolitical challenges and supply chain disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

