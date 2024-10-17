India's Export Boom: Laptops Gain Momentum
India's exports of personal computers, including laptops, have significantly surged from April to August. The growth has been driven by increased exports to nations like the UAE and Russia. These advancements are supported by government incentives, contributing significantly to the electronic export sector.
India's personal computer exports, encompassing laptops, have seen a remarkable rise from April to August, establishing themselves as crucial shipments alongside smartphones, based on commerce ministry data.
Significant growth was noted in key markets such as the UAE, which imported USD 64 million worth of laptops. This represented a dramatic increase compared to USD 29.7 million in the same period last year. Russia also saw an uptick, with imports rising to USD 20.4 million, from USD 4.4 million previously.
The Indian government's support, through Production Linked Incentive schemes and enhanced ease of doing business, has played a crucial role in this expansion. Meanwhile, smartphone exports remain dominant, recording USD 5.1 billion, a 59% increase year-on-year, with the US leading as the top market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
