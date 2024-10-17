Chipmaker Surge and Retail Boost Propels Wall Street to Record Highs
Wall Street hits record highs, fueled by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's positive forecast and stronger-than-expected rises in retail sales. The tech sector led gains with chipmaker shares soaring, while financials improved and healthcare stocks weighed down the Dow. Strong economic data supports a robust U.S. consumer and healthy growth, amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.
Record highs were achieved by Wall Street on Thursday as both the S&P 500 and the Dow touched new intraday peaks, spurred by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's optimistic forecast. A significant rise in retail sales further emphasized the strength of the U.S. consumer, bolstering investor sentiment.
The world's leading contract chipmaker, TSMC, exceeded market expectations with its profit, predicting a promising surge in fourth-quarter revenue driven by artificial intelligence chip demand. TSMC's U.S.-listed shares climbed by 11.7%, sparking gains in other tech stocks as Broadcom added 4% and Intel increased by 1.9%, lifting the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index by 2.7%.
Despite these gains, healthcare stocks declined as Elevance Health's forecast cut led to a 14.2% drop in its shares. Concurrently, retail sales in September rose by 0.4%, showing robust economic growth in the third quarter, supporting predictions of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. However, with high earnings expectations and looming election volatility, analysts anticipate possible market instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dockworker Strike Threatens U.S. Economy with $5 Billion Daily Loss
U.S. Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Job Growth
Dollar Strength Mirrors Resilient U.S. Economy Amid Global Tensions
Federal Reserve's Strategic Shift: Balancing Inflation and Employment
Dollar Ascends as Federal Reserve Patiently Awaits Inflation Report