Left Menu

ECB's Strategic Pivot: Rates Slashed Amid Economic Struggles

The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the third time this year amid controlled inflation and a weakening economy. Lagarde stated the potential for further cuts as inflation stabilizes and economic challenges persist. ECB’s actions counteract low growth and high interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:13 IST
ECB's Strategic Pivot: Rates Slashed Amid Economic Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) made a significant shift by reducing interest rates for the third time this year, a move aimed at addressing the worsening economic outlook despite inflation appearing to be under control.

ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated that recent data supports the decision, with business activity and inflation readings continuing on a downward trend. Lagarde also addressed potential risks such as U.S. tariffs and Middle East conflicts impacting oil prices, but stressed the ECB is not anticipating a recession.

The recent quarter-point reduction lowers the deposit rate to 3.25%, with markets anticipating further cuts. The ECB remains focused on stabilizing inflation while encouraging economic reforms to address structural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024