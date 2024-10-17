Left Menu

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Expands with New Gearbox Plant in Tamil Nadu

Bonfiglioli Transmissions is investing Rs 320 crore to establish its third gearbox manufacturing facility in India, located in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu. This expansion aims to address increasing domestic demand for industrial gearboxes and is expected to create 200 jobs by 2025, boosting the company's growth in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:16 IST
Bonfiglioli Transmissions announced an investment of Rs 320 crore to establish a new gearbox manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. This development marks the Italian company's third gearbox facility in India, underscoring its strategic investment in the region.

The expansive 25-acre site in Cheyyar, situated in Tiruvannamalai district, is set to commence operations by 2025. The plant is designed to meet the growing domestic demand for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes, essential components in sectors such as steel, mining, construction, and infrastructure.

Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairwoman of Bonfiglioli S.p.A., highlighted the project's potential impact, citing an expected Rs 1,900 crore turnover by year-end and the creation of approximately 200 new jobs. This initiative is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its market presence and competitiveness in India, where it already operates through its subsidiary with facilities in Pune and Chennai.

