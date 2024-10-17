FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Rentokil's Strategic Overhaul and Gold Rush

In a significant market move, the UK's FTSE 100 closed at its highest level in nearly five months on Thursday. Driving this rise was pest control leader Rentokil announcing major changes to its North American operations, including key leadership appointments after its finance chief's departure.

The index climbed 0.7%, propelled by optimism over potential further easing from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 mirrored this positive trend, climbing 0.6%. Precious metal miners like Hochschild Mining and Centamin saw significant gains as gold prices reached an all-time high, fueled by expectations of additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Adding to this economic backdrop, the European Central Bank enacted its third rate cut of the year, reflecting concerns over a slowing eurozone economy. In the UK, inflation hitting its lowest since April 2021 ignited speculation of a rate cut by November. As the spotlight shifts to earnings season, experts indicate improved corporate earnings are vital for boosting British equities.

