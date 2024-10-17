Left Menu

Bomb Threats: The New Wave Disrupting Indian Skies

In the past few days, Mumbai Police encountered seven bomb threats targeting domestic and international flights, affecting airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara. The threats issued mainly through social media were hoaxes. Authorities are using technical analysis to identify the culprits.

Mumbai Police have reported at least seven bomb threats targeting domestic and international flights over the past three days, according to officials on Thursday.

The impacted airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara, saw four cases filed at Sahar Police Station, with two cases reported just on Thursday, while the Airport Police Station registered three more.

Authorities reveal that all threats, transmitted via social media, turned out to be hoaxes, prompting a technical investigation to trace those responsible. Nationwide, 25 flights have faced similar threats in the last four days, some leading to flight diversions.

