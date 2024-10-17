Bomb Threats: The New Wave Disrupting Indian Skies

Mumbai Police have reported at least seven bomb threats targeting domestic and international flights over the past three days, according to officials on Thursday.

The impacted airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara, saw four cases filed at Sahar Police Station, with two cases reported just on Thursday, while the Airport Police Station registered three more.

Authorities reveal that all threats, transmitted via social media, turned out to be hoaxes, prompting a technical investigation to trace those responsible. Nationwide, 25 flights have faced similar threats in the last four days, some leading to flight diversions.

