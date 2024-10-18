Dollar Soars on ECB Moves and Strong U.S. Data

The dollar continued its third consecutive weekly climb, buoyed by the European Central Bank's dovish posture and strong U.S. economic reports, as speculation around U.S. interest rates and the upcoming presidential election lingers.

Euro has weakened, reaching a two-and-a-half-month low amid the dollar's robust rise, helped by strong U.S. retail sales and potential subsequent ECB rate cuts. Economic uncertainty in China has added to the dollar's momentum, with concerns over the country's growth strategies impacting the yuan.

Meanwhile, expectations regarding the U.S. interest rate trajectory could quickly shift with changes in economic data, political outcomes, and global uncertainties, as highlighted by recent shifts in euro, yuan, and market responses to geopolitical developments.

