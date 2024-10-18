RSIIL Bags Major Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects

Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) has announced the acquisition of contracts worth Rs 4,700 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC). These projects include the development of the Pune Ring Road and the Jalna-Nanded Expressway.

The Pune Ring Road project is set to improve connectivity throughout the Pune metropolitan area, meeting the growing demand for efficient transportation and supporting regional economic growth. This initiative is expected to reduce travel time significantly and enhance commuter safety.

In tandem, the Jalna-Nanded Expressway will improve transport links between these critical cities, promoting trade and accessibility across Maharashtra. With its latest project wins, RSIIL's order book has surpassed Rs 10,000 crore. Managing Director Ameet H Gadhoke emphasized the company's commitment to advancing India's transportation network with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

