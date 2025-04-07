Left Menu

Haryana Govt Approves Contracts Worth Rs 2,330 Crore for Infrastructure Boost

The Haryana government's High-Powered Purchase Committee and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, have sanctioned contracts totaling over Rs 2,330 crore. Key approvals include multiple infrastructure projects across various districts, resulting in significant savings for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:23 IST
In a significant move, Haryana's government has sanctioned contracts and purchases valued at over Rs 2,330 crore. The approvals came during a high-stakes meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee and the High-Powered Works Purchase Committee, both chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The session, which included influential cabinet ministers such as Anil Vij and Mahipal Dhanda, resulted in savings of about Rs 106 crore. The gathering highlighted the administration's focus on enhancing infrastructure, with multiple projects approved for hospitals and educational institutions.

As part of the government's forward-looking strategy, green lights were issued for health facilities in Faridabad and Karnal, a government college in Palwal, and significant infrastructure enhancements in Rohtak, Gurugram, and Sohna. This wave of development underscores Haryana's commitment to boosting regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

