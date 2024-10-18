Label18 Productions Launch: Music Innovation on the Rise

In a dazzling entry into the music industry, Label18 Productions launched with flair in New Delhi, debuting the much-anticipated track 'Still Above.' Spearheaded by Abhishek Soni and Kartik Khanna, the label signaled its commitment to innovation in music, with Shanky Singh showcasing his diverse talents as both a performer and singer.

The launch event was a star-studded gala featuring Bollywood's Arbaaz Khan, among others, who lent the occasion a touch of glamour. During a press conference, the creative team of Soni, Khanna, and Singh shared insights into their vision for Label18, emphasizing a drive toward empowering artists and pioneering in musical creativity.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan expressed admiration for the groundbreaking track, declaring 'Still Above' as a fresh breath in the music scene. The successful event promises a bright future for Label18, which aims to continuously innovate and inspire through its musical projects, marking a promising start to what's set to be a transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)