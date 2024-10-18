Left Menu

Label18 Productions Launch: Music Innovation on the Rise

Label18 Productions made a grand entrance into the music industry with the debut of the song 'Still Above,' featuring multi-talented Shanky Singh. The star-studded event highlighted the label's commitment to innovation and creativity, with Bollywood personalities praising the fresh approach to music production.

Abhishek Soni and Kartik Khanna Launch Label18 Productions with Shanky Singh's "Still Above" at a Star-Studded Event in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
In a dazzling entry into the music industry, Label18 Productions launched with flair in New Delhi, debuting the much-anticipated track 'Still Above.' Spearheaded by Abhishek Soni and Kartik Khanna, the label signaled its commitment to innovation in music, with Shanky Singh showcasing his diverse talents as both a performer and singer.

The launch event was a star-studded gala featuring Bollywood's Arbaaz Khan, among others, who lent the occasion a touch of glamour. During a press conference, the creative team of Soni, Khanna, and Singh shared insights into their vision for Label18, emphasizing a drive toward empowering artists and pioneering in musical creativity.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan expressed admiration for the groundbreaking track, declaring 'Still Above' as a fresh breath in the music scene. The successful event promises a bright future for Label18, which aims to continuously innovate and inspire through its musical projects, marking a promising start to what's set to be a transformative journey.

