Noboa Secures Presidential Win Amidst Calls for Recount in Ecuador

In Ecuador, support for leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez's demand for a recount following the presidential election is waning. Despite Gonzalez's claims of fraud, President Daniel Noboa's victory has been acknowledged by prominent party members. Noboa clinched a decisive 55.6% of the votes, effectively securing a full term.

Noboa, who led by over a million votes, described his victory as a reflection of democratic will. Meanwhile, Gonzalez, who managed only 44.4% backing, alleged fraudulent activities without providing evidence. Although some ballot boxes lacked signatures, only 0.81% showed irregularities, weakening her position for a recount demand.

Economic incentives and security concerns largely influenced voters, as Noboa campaigned vigorously in coastal provinces. Having pledged military deployments and economic reforms, his administration will focus on attracting private investments and improving state security. With a new term set to begin on May 24, reconciliation with political opponents remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)