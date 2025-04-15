Harvard Stands Firm Against Federal Demands

In a public letter, Harvard President Alan Garber firmly rejected federal directives that he believes threaten the core values of the university as a private institution focused on knowledge pursuit and dissemination. These demands, from the Department of Education, pose a significant challenge to the university's independence.

The Trump administration has frozen substantial federal funding across universities, including Harvard, amid accusations of failing to combat antisemitism. This directive has sparked debates over academic freedom and speech rights, following pro-Palestinian protests at institutions after escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023.

While Harvard seeks to ensure protections for Jewish students through legal settlements, it also faces a financial shortcomings from reduced federal support, prompting potential borrowing of $750 million. Colleges like Columbia face similar pressures, responding with legal action to preserve institutional autonomy against stringent government demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)