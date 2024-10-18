Left Menu

Macwin Solar Powers Up: A Major Leap in Solar Manufacturing

Macwin Solar, initially a textile business, has expanded its solar panel manufacturing capacity with a new high-tech facility in India. This development under Harik Bhudheliya's leadership aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy globally, spotlighting innovation with advanced Topcon technology and ambitious future goals for giga-scale production.

Updated: 18-10-2024 12:27 IST
Macwin Solar Expands Capacity with New Manufacturing Facility, Targets Gigawatt-Scale Production by 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant stride for India's renewable energy landscape, Macwin Solar has unveiled plans to amplify its solar panel manufacturing capacity with a state-of-the-art facility. This expansion comes as a strategic move to meet the soaring demand for sustainable energy, both domestically and globally.

The company's journey from textiles to solar panels marks a remarkable transformation since its inception in 2013. Transitioning to the renewable sector in 2022, Macwin Solar has swiftly established itself as a formidable force in India's green energy revolution by producing high-performance solar panels.

The newly built facility, equipped with the latest technology, aims to elevate production output to 600 MW by 2024, targeting 1.2 Gigawatts by 2025. Including a solar panel recycling plant further highlights Macwin Solar's dedication to reducing environmental impact, underscoring its commitment to a circular economy.

A notable component of this tech advancement is the Topcon glass-to-glass solar panels, boasting power outputs of 500 W and 700 W. These panels promise increased durability and efficiency, serving both residential and commercial sectors with enhanced environmental protection.

Under the innovative leadership of Director Harik Bhudheliya, the company is driving forward with ambitious plans, setting up a Gigawatt-scale production facility and embracing sustainable manufacturing practices to tackle carbon emissions and aid India's renewable objectives.

Macwin Solar's emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and efficiency signals a promising trajectory in the global solar industry, laying the groundwork for a sustainable future.

