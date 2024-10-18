Left Menu

Business Confidence Soars as Dun & Bradstreet Releases Q4 2024 Optimism Index

Dun & Bradstreet released the Composite Business Optimism Index for Q4 2024, recording a 94.8 mark—a 20.2% jump from Q3. This index reflects an increased business sentiment in India and shows improvement across all six optimism indices, notably in sales, profits, and hiring. Challenges like energy costs persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:24 IST
Global data analytics leader Dun & Bradstreet has published its Composite Business Optimism Index (BOI) for the fourth quarter of 2024, showcasing a remarkable 20.2% rise to 94.8 from the previous quarter.

All six indices within the BOI reported growth, with net sales optimism reaching its peak in 15 quarters. This optimism serves as a beacon of India's broader economic development, strongly correlating with GDP trends.

Despite looming challenges such as fluctuating energy prices and high borrowing costs, businesses remain positive, especially as the country heads into the festive season, traditionally a time of heightened consumer spending and business activities.

