Supriya Chatterjee: Steering Growth in North India's Real Estate

Supriya Chatterjee has been appointed as Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield's North India operations. She will spearhead the firm's growth and strengthen client relationships in this pivotal real estate market. Chatterjee has significantly contributed to the firm's development since joining in 2015, especially in office leasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Cushman & Wakefield announced the appointment of Supriya Chatterjee as Managing Director for its North India operations, including the critical markets of Delhi-NCR and Jaipur.

With her new role, Chatterjee will focus on bolstering growth and client relations across one of India's most dynamic real estate arenas. Her strategy aims to seize emerging market opportunities in the region.

Having joined the firm in 2015, Chatterjee has been instrumental in the expansion of Cushman & Wakefield in North India, particularly within the office leasing sector. The company, a global giant listed on the NYSE, reported a 2023 revenue of USD 9.5 billion, supported by 52,000 staff worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

