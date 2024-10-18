Left Menu

Banking in Britain: A New Dawn for Bonuses

The Bank of England is revising rules to allow senior British bankers to access their bonuses sooner, reducing deferral from eight to five years. This move aims to enhance competition and position London as a more attractive financial hub. The FCA is also shifting towards more transparent company investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:43 IST
Banking in Britain: A New Dawn for Bonuses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major shift, the Bank of England has announced plans to allow senior British bankers to receive their bonuses three years earlier, shifting the deferral period from eight to five years. This proposal, unveiled by BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods, aims to boost competition and maintain London's allure as a global financial hub.

Historically, deferring bonuses was meant to discourage excessive risk-taking following the 2007-2009 financial crisis. However, Woods argues that extended deferral periods could now harm Britain's financial competitiveness. Under the new plan, bonuses could begin to vest on a pro-rata basis after the first year.

The Bank's initiative aligns with the UK regulators' aims to balance rule-making with economic growth promotion. Meanwhile, FCA chief Nikhil Rathi plans to introduce greater transparency in regulatory investigations, proposing to disclose ongoing probes if it serves the public interest, further pushing for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024