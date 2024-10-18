Left Menu

Airlines Face Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions

Major airlines around the world are suspending or adjusting their flight services to and from the Middle East due to escalating concerns over a broader conflict in the region. Airlines including Air France-KLM, American carriers, and carriers from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have altered their operational schedules.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:10 IST
In response to increasing tensions in the Middle East, international airlines are reconsidering their operational routes, with many suspending flights to affected areas. These disruptions stem from fears of a more extensive regional conflict, prompting measures to ensure passenger safety.

The Greek airline Aegean canceled flights to and from Beirut until Nov. 6, and services to Tel Aviv until Nov. 5. Similarly, Latvia's airBaltic and Bulgaria Air halted flights to Tel Aviv, with the latter also ceasing routes to Israel until the end of October.

American airline giants and European carriers, such as Air France-KLM, have extended suspensions on flights to Tel Aviv and other destinations in the area, reflecting widespread caution across the airline industry. Meanwhile, airlines from the Middle East, like Emirati airline flydubai and Qatar Airways, have made significant operational adjustments as well.

