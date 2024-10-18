Left Menu

Oberoi Realty Sees Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2

Oberoi Realty Ltd reported a 29% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 589.44 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year, compared to Rs 456.76 crore in the same period last year. Total income also increased to Rs 1,358.62 crore from Rs 1,243.80 crore.

Oberoi Realty Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, announced a significant increase of 29% in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal year, reaching Rs 589.44 crore. This marks a growth from Rs 456.76 crore during the same period last year.

The company, based in Mumbai, witnessed a rise in total income to Rs 1,358.62 crore in the July-September timeframe, compared to Rs 1,243.80 crore in the previous year, according to its latest regulatory filing.

As one of India's leading realty firms, Oberoi Realty continues to demonstrate financial robustness amidst a competitive market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

