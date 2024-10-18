Left Menu

Rekindling Ties: China and UK Strive for Pragmatic Cooperation

China and the UK's new Labour government aim to strengthen bilateral relations. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy highlighted opportunities for cooperation, while addressing national security concerns. The Labour government seeks a balanced approach, promoting economic and global cooperation while addressing contentious issues, including Beijing's support for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:34 IST
China and the United Kingdom made strides towards reconciliation, with Beijing celebrating the new Labour government's pragmatic approach to bilateral ties as a promising new beginning. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is the first high-ranking UK diplomat to visit China in six years, signaling a strategic move to strengthen relations amid ongoing disagreements.

During a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that current China-Britain relations have embarked on a new starting point and urged that major powers should not let competition define the era. Lammy emphasized the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in climate, energy, science, trade, and technology.

The Labour government, which assumed office in July, aims to demonstrate its commitment to engaging with China, balancing cooperation on economic and global matters with addressing issues like China's support for Russia's actions in Ukraine. Following the meeting, China agreed to resume full dialogue and cooperation in various fields, with both sides pledging to maintain open communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

