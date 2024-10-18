Left Menu

EFS Facilities Services India Offers Global Job Opportunities for Himachal Residents

EFS Facilities Services India is offering Himachal Pradesh residents job opportunities in UAE locations, including a nuclear power plant and a real estate school. Candidates aged 21-45 with skills in various trades are sought, and bike riders need matriculation and a driving license. Applications are processed via local employment officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:28 IST
EFS Facilities Services India Offers Global Job Opportunities for Himachal Residents
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Himachal Pradesh are being presented with job opportunities overseas through EFS Facilities Services India, a recruiting agency. Positions are available in the United Arab Emirates at a nuclear power plant, a school in Abu Dhabi, and for bike delivery services in Dubai, as per official announcements on Friday.

The state's Department of Labour, Employment, and Overseas Placement revealed that these opportunities were detailed in a communique from EFS Facilities Services India, registered with the Ministry of External Affairs. Jobs include technical and non-technical roles for candidates aged 21 to 45, with skills in trades like electrician, carpenter, and plumber required.

The salary range spans Rs 23,000 to Rs 1,14,450, with accommodation provided. Additionally, bike delivery applicants must have completed matriculation and possess a driving license. Training, with a Rs 7,000 food allowance over two months, is mandatory. Interested candidates should contact their District Employment Officers promptly to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024