EFS Facilities Services India Offers Global Job Opportunities for Himachal Residents

Residents of Himachal Pradesh are being presented with job opportunities overseas through EFS Facilities Services India, a recruiting agency. Positions are available in the United Arab Emirates at a nuclear power plant, a school in Abu Dhabi, and for bike delivery services in Dubai, as per official announcements on Friday.

The state's Department of Labour, Employment, and Overseas Placement revealed that these opportunities were detailed in a communique from EFS Facilities Services India, registered with the Ministry of External Affairs. Jobs include technical and non-technical roles for candidates aged 21 to 45, with skills in trades like electrician, carpenter, and plumber required.

The salary range spans Rs 23,000 to Rs 1,14,450, with accommodation provided. Additionally, bike delivery applicants must have completed matriculation and possess a driving license. Training, with a Rs 7,000 food allowance over two months, is mandatory. Interested candidates should contact their District Employment Officers promptly to proceed.

