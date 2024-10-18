AI Takes Center Stage at India Mobile Congress 2024

Artificial Intelligence emerged as a dominant theme at India Mobile Congress 2024, with over 750 AI-based use cases presented by tech and telecom firms. During his inaugural address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with pioneering startups, underscoring India's advances in cutting-edge technology innovations.

AI innovations focused on making life easier and more secure, from virtual agents at call centers to AI-enhanced railway safety systems. Major highlights included Bharti Airtel's AI spam detection tool, Ericsson's 5G robotic dog for emergencies, and Vodafone Idea's telemedicine solutions, making healthcare affordable and accessible.

The Congress drew participation from prestigious institutions like IITs, showcasing technologies that promise to shape India's technological landscape. With over 400 exhibitors, the event served as a melting pot for global innovation in digital solutions, attracting attention from more than 120 nations.

