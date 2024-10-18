Left Menu

AI Takes Center Stage at India Mobile Congress 2024

AI was a highlight at the India Mobile Congress 2024 with over 750 AI use cases showcased. Prime Minister Modi engaged with innovative startups, and major players launched new AI tech, emphasizing AI’s role in improving safety, healthcare, and efficiency. IMC featured over 400 exhibitors from 120 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:03 IST
AI Takes Center Stage at India Mobile Congress 2024
India Mobile Congress (Image:IMC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence emerged as a dominant theme at India Mobile Congress 2024, with over 750 AI-based use cases presented by tech and telecom firms. During his inaugural address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with pioneering startups, underscoring India's advances in cutting-edge technology innovations.

AI innovations focused on making life easier and more secure, from virtual agents at call centers to AI-enhanced railway safety systems. Major highlights included Bharti Airtel's AI spam detection tool, Ericsson's 5G robotic dog for emergencies, and Vodafone Idea's telemedicine solutions, making healthcare affordable and accessible.

The Congress drew participation from prestigious institutions like IITs, showcasing technologies that promise to shape India's technological landscape. With over 400 exhibitors, the event served as a melting pot for global innovation in digital solutions, attracting attention from more than 120 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024