Assam's Ambitious CMAAA 2.0: A New Dawn for Entrepreneurship

In a significant move to boost entrepreneurship, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 2.0 at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati. Building on its predecessor, CMAAA 1.0, which distributed Rs. 510 crores to 25,238 startups, the new initiative aims to empower 75,000 entrepreneurs.

Sarma announced that selected beneficiaries will receive Rs. 5 lakhs for professional categories and Rs. 2 lakhs for non-professional ones as incentives. Eligibility criteria have been specified, requiring applicants to possess relevant degrees for professional categories and allowing registration on the CMAAA portal until November 18.

Adjustments have been made based on experiences from CMAAA 1.0, including raising the age limit to 45 years and strict financial eligibility criteria. The state government is working to integrate beneficiaries into Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, further fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurial success in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)