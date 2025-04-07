Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Campaign for Social Justice and Youth Empowerment in Bihar

Ahead of his Bihar visit, Rahul Gandhi emphasizes social unity and justice, actively engaging in Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra to highlight unemployment and economic issues. He calls on Bihar's youth to unite, wear white as a symbol of protest, and challenge the state government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Bihar, aiming to reinforce his commitment to social unity and justice. Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan, a party leader, describes Gandhi's visit as a frequent effort to unite people against the current government, which he criticizes as unresponsive.

Gandhi is joining the 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra, spearheaded by NSUI National in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai. He plans to address Bihar's youth in a public meeting in Patna, encouraging them to advocate for job creation and economic reform.

On social media, Gandhi urged Bihar's youth to participate in the rally on April 7th, advocating for accountability from the government. He highlighted issues like unemployment, inflation, and government job reductions, encouraging attendees to wear white t-shirts as a protest symbol to pressure the government.

