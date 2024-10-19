Left Menu

Tech Mahindra's Stellar Q2: Profit Soars 153%

Tech Mahindra reported a significant 153.1% increase in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 1,250 crore. This came alongside a revenue increase of 3.49% year-on-year. Under CEO Mohit Joshi, the firm focuses on client relationships and operational excellence, poised for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 08:29 IST
Tech Mahindra's Stellar Q2: Profit Soars 153%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable financial performance, Tech Mahindra, a leading IT services company, reported a striking 153.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September quarter. This rise is attributable to strategic initiatives under the new leadership of CEO Mohit Joshi.

The company's revenue for the same period registered a modest growth of 3.49%, amounting to Rs 13,313.2 crore, as per official reports. This comes amid industry-wide challenges, yet Tech Mahindra remains focused on enhancing client relationships and operational efficiencies through its ambitious Project Fortius, aiming for a 15% operating margin uplift.

In alignment with its forward-looking capital allocation policy, Tech Mahindra has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. Furthermore, the Pune-based firm expanded its workforce by 6,653 employees during the quarter, reflecting ongoing confidence in its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024