Tech Mahindra's Stellar Q2: Profit Soars 153%

In a notable financial performance, Tech Mahindra, a leading IT services company, reported a striking 153.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September quarter. This rise is attributable to strategic initiatives under the new leadership of CEO Mohit Joshi.

The company's revenue for the same period registered a modest growth of 3.49%, amounting to Rs 13,313.2 crore, as per official reports. This comes amid industry-wide challenges, yet Tech Mahindra remains focused on enhancing client relationships and operational efficiencies through its ambitious Project Fortius, aiming for a 15% operating margin uplift.

In alignment with its forward-looking capital allocation policy, Tech Mahindra has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. Furthermore, the Pune-based firm expanded its workforce by 6,653 employees during the quarter, reflecting ongoing confidence in its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)