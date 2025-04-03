Taj Mahal Tops ASI Earnings: An Architectural Marvel's Lucrative Legacy

The Taj Mahal, one of the most recognizable Mughal-era structures, has emerged as the leader in revenue generation among ASI-protected monuments from FY19-20 to FY23-24, data reveals.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared these findings during a Rajya Sabha session, in response to inquiries about income from ticket sales across historical monuments over the last five fiscal years.

The figures indicate the Taj Mahal upheld its top standing throughout the five-year period. Other notable sites include the Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, and Red Fort, which also contributed significantly to revenue during various fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)