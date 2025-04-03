Left Menu

Taj Mahal Tops ASI Earnings: An Architectural Marvel's Lucrative Legacy

The Taj Mahal, an iconic Mughal-era monument, generated the highest income from ticket sales among ASI-protected sites from FY19-20 to FY23-24. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed this in a Rajya Sabha response, highlighting the monument's sustained popularity and financial contribution over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:46 IST
Taj Mahal Tops ASI Earnings: An Architectural Marvel's Lucrative Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Taj Mahal, one of the most recognizable Mughal-era structures, has emerged as the leader in revenue generation among ASI-protected monuments from FY19-20 to FY23-24, data reveals.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared these findings during a Rajya Sabha session, in response to inquiries about income from ticket sales across historical monuments over the last five fiscal years.

The figures indicate the Taj Mahal upheld its top standing throughout the five-year period. Other notable sites include the Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, and Red Fort, which also contributed significantly to revenue during various fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025