SHRM India Conference 2024: Pioneering the Future of HR Innovation

The much-anticipated SHRM India Annual Conference 2024 commenced its inaugural day at New Delhi's prestigious Taj Palace. Gathering a slew of HR professionals, thought leaders, and innovators, the event delved into actionable strategies aimed at fostering workplaces enriched with mutual respect, transparency, and positive collaboration.

The conference was inaugurated with a welcome speech by Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC and MENA. Following this, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, addressed the assembly. A notable development on the first day was the strategic alliance formed between SHRM and NSDC, focusing on bridging the future workforce skills gap.

With the theme 'NOW', the conference accentuated the necessity of immediate impactful changes in the workplace. Discussions traversed numerous pressing topics—governance, human rights, integrating AI with human intelligence, and the significance of recognition in career building. Noteworthy figures led these dynamic sessions including Ved Mani Tiwari of NSDC International, D Shivakumar, and Apurva Chamaria from Google, among others.

Betty Thompson, Chair and Chief People Officer at Booz Allen Hamilton, articulated the inspiring commitment of HR leadership to drive substantial changes. As the SHRM India Conference progresses to its second day, attendees anticipate further exploration into modern workplace dynamics including AI and sustainable success strategies.

