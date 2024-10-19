New Light Apparels Shines Bright with Stock Surge and Cotton Innovation

The Indian stock market is abuzz with New Light Apparels Ltd., a company rapidly gaining traction among investors. Following a remarkable 10:1 stock split and the introduction of its pioneering Lab-Grown Cotton technology, the company's stock prices have soared, making it a hot favorite among market participants.

The stock split aims to democratize access by reducing the price per share, thus appealing to smaller investors. This strategy, implemented on October 10, 2024, has successfully expanded the company's investor base, with immediate positive effects on stock valuation.

New Light Apparels' innovative Lab-Grown Cotton technology is not only cutting costs but also appealing to major fashion brands globally. Companies like Organic Basics and Hugo Boss have already inked deals, solidifying New Light Apparels' foothold in the international market. Market observers expect the company's stock to continue on an upward trajectory, driven by its sustainable technology and robust financial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)