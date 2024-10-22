Bringing Hope: A Heartwarming Charity Event in Chhattisgarh

In a heartening display of community spirit, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Light House to host a charity event at Surguja's Faizane Gaosiya Madarsha and Orphanage. Held on October 17, 2024, this initiative sought to uplift local orphans by providing critical support for both education and daily life.

Led by organizer Murtaza Raza Khan and a team of dedicated volunteers, the event distributed essential educational and living supplies to 20 children. The donations included school essentials, fruits, and snacks, aimed at both assisting their studies and enriching their lives. As children joyfully received their supplies, the gesture revealed the profound impact such actions have on their development.

Apart from material aid, the day was filled with interactive activities such as group singing and musical chairs, infusing joy and fostering unity. Reflecting on the event, volunteers spoke of the fulfillment in seeing children's smiles, emphasizing that the event transcended charity by sharing hope and happiness.

