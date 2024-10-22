Left Menu

Bringing Hope: A Heartwarming Charity Event in Chhattisgarh

The International Youth Development Foundation and Light House hosted a charity event in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, on October 17, 2024, providing essential materials and joyful activities for orphaned children. Organized by Murtaza Raza Khan, the event aimed to enhance children's learning and living conditions while fostering a sense of hope and community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:02 IST
Bringing Hope: A Heartwarming Charity Event in Chhattisgarh
IYDF and Light House Bring Hope and Support to Children at Faizane Gaosiya Orphanage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartening display of community spirit, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Light House to host a charity event at Surguja's Faizane Gaosiya Madarsha and Orphanage. Held on October 17, 2024, this initiative sought to uplift local orphans by providing critical support for both education and daily life.

Led by organizer Murtaza Raza Khan and a team of dedicated volunteers, the event distributed essential educational and living supplies to 20 children. The donations included school essentials, fruits, and snacks, aimed at both assisting their studies and enriching their lives. As children joyfully received their supplies, the gesture revealed the profound impact such actions have on their development.

Apart from material aid, the day was filled with interactive activities such as group singing and musical chairs, infusing joy and fostering unity. Reflecting on the event, volunteers spoke of the fulfillment in seeing children's smiles, emphasizing that the event transcended charity by sharing hope and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024