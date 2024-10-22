Tensions Escalate: Iran's Warning to Israel Amid Retaliation Talks
Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader warns that Israel is unlikely to launch a significant attack on Tehran, but might attempt a limited strike. His comments come amid speculation of Israeli retaliation for Iran's recent missile launch. Iran promises a proportionate response to the scale of any Israeli move.
In a recent declaration, Iran's Revolutionary Guards' cultural and social commander, Mohammad Ali Jafari, asserted that Israel is unlikely to initiate a major offensive against Tehran. His remarks come in light of speculations about Israel's potential retaliation for Iran's missile attack on October 1.
Jafari mentioned that while Israel might carry out a symbolic, small-scale attack, a more significant assault akin to ones by Iran should not be expected. "Israel is too small to be able to attack Iran," Jafari commented.
The former chief further cautioned that Iran's response would be dictated by the magnitude of Israel's actions, promising a stronger retaliatory attack if Israel's actions exceed expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions Ignite: Rockets, Retaliations, and Rising Risks
Ukraine Condemns Russian Missile Attacks as 'Terrorist Tactic'
Rockets and Retaliation: One Year into the Israeli-Lebanese Conflict
China's Tariff Retaliation: Europe Faces Scrutiny Over Brandy Exports
Brandy Battle: China's Tariff Retaliation Against European Brandy