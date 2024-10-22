Tensions Escalate: Iran's Warning to Israel Amid Retaliation Talks

In a recent declaration, Iran's Revolutionary Guards' cultural and social commander, Mohammad Ali Jafari, asserted that Israel is unlikely to initiate a major offensive against Tehran. His remarks come in light of speculations about Israel's potential retaliation for Iran's missile attack on October 1.

Jafari mentioned that while Israel might carry out a symbolic, small-scale attack, a more significant assault akin to ones by Iran should not be expected. "Israel is too small to be able to attack Iran," Jafari commented.

The former chief further cautioned that Iran's response would be dictated by the magnitude of Israel's actions, promising a stronger retaliatory attack if Israel's actions exceed expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)