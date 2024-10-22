Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran's Warning to Israel Amid Retaliation Talks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader warns that Israel is unlikely to launch a significant attack on Tehran, but might attempt a limited strike. His comments come amid speculation of Israeli retaliation for Iran's recent missile launch. Iran promises a proportionate response to the scale of any Israeli move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:20 IST
In a recent declaration, Iran's Revolutionary Guards' cultural and social commander, Mohammad Ali Jafari, asserted that Israel is unlikely to initiate a major offensive against Tehran. His remarks come in light of speculations about Israel's potential retaliation for Iran's missile attack on October 1.

Jafari mentioned that while Israel might carry out a symbolic, small-scale attack, a more significant assault akin to ones by Iran should not be expected. "Israel is too small to be able to attack Iran," Jafari commented.

The former chief further cautioned that Iran's response would be dictated by the magnitude of Israel's actions, promising a stronger retaliatory attack if Israel's actions exceed expectations.

