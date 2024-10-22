Tragic Accident on NH-5: Selfie Turns Fatal

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, two people lost their lives when a Mahindra Thar plummeted from Link Road onto National Highway-5 in Kinnaur district. The accident occurred as a tourist was attempting to take a selfie outside his vehicle.

The incident, reported by authorities, unfolded near Piling as the vehicle rolled down from the Piling-Nichar Link Road, crushing 54-year-old tourist Gadhadhar Chatterjee from West Bengal. The vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Rahul from Nichar.

A third person, Lakhbir Singh, aged 40, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at the Community Health Centre in Bhaba Nagar. After the accident, police handed over the victims' bodies to their families post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)