Nine Tourists Injured on National Highway in Anantnag

Nine tourists suffered injuries in a vehicular accident on Thursday in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The incident took place at Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Among the injured, four are from Mumbai, three from Rajasthan, and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Medical officials confirmed that all injured individuals have been admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag, and their condition is considered stable.

