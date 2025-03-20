Left Menu

Nine Tourists Injured on National Highway in Anantnag

Nine tourists were injured when their vehicle hit a road divider on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. The injured, from Mumbai, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, are currently stable at the Government Medical College Anantnag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:32 IST
Nine Tourists Injured on National Highway in Anantnag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine tourists suffered injuries in a vehicular accident on Thursday in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The incident took place at Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Among the injured, four are from Mumbai, three from Rajasthan, and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Medical officials confirmed that all injured individuals have been admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag, and their condition is considered stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025