Nine Tourists Injured on National Highway in Anantnag
Nine tourists were injured when their vehicle hit a road divider on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. The injured, from Mumbai, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, are currently stable at the Government Medical College Anantnag.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:32 IST
Nine tourists suffered injuries in a vehicular accident on Thursday in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
The incident took place at Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Among the injured, four are from Mumbai, three from Rajasthan, and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Medical officials confirmed that all injured individuals have been admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag, and their condition is considered stable.
