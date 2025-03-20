Political Turmoil: Clashes and Protests Ignite in West Bengal

Protests erupted across West Bengal on Thursday as tensions flared a day after the alleged vandalism of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's vehicle by supposed Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas.

Demonstrators gathered at several locations, including outside the Assembly, Salt Lake, and on major routes such as GT Road in Hooghly. Waving BJP flags and chanting slogans against the ruling TMC, the protests momentarily disrupted traffic until police intervened to clear the roadblocks.

BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly, accusing Speaker Biman Banerjee of partiality. Adhikari, who called for President's Rule in the state citing rampant political violence, lamented attacks on his vehicle during his recent rally. TMC's Jaiprakash Majumdar dismissed these accusations, while BJP's Monoranjan Jowardar criticized law enforcement's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)