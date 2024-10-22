Barenya Senapati: Steering HAL's Financial Milestones

In a significant move, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced the appointment of Barenya Senapati as its new Director (Finance) on Tuesday.

With an extensive 29-year career at HAL starting in 1995, Senapati has held various crucial roles within the company, showcasing robust leadership in corporate finance.

Prior to this appointment, Senapati served as Executive Director (Finance), contributing to pivotal achievements like securing Maharatna status for HAL and negotiating crucial aircraft and helicopter contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)