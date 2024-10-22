Left Menu

Barenya Senapati: Steering HAL's Financial Milestones

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited appointed Barenya Senapati as its Director (Finance). With 29 years of experience, Senapati has been instrumental in achieving the Maharatna status for HAL and finalizing key aircraft contracts, boosting the company's financial avenues significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:38 IST
In a significant move, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced the appointment of Barenya Senapati as its new Director (Finance) on Tuesday.

With an extensive 29-year career at HAL starting in 1995, Senapati has held various crucial roles within the company, showcasing robust leadership in corporate finance.

Prior to this appointment, Senapati served as Executive Director (Finance), contributing to pivotal achievements like securing Maharatna status for HAL and negotiating crucial aircraft and helicopter contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

