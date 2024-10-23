Haryana Government Increases Dearness Allowance and Relief

In a significant financial decision, the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government declared on Wednesday an increase in dearness allowance and relief by three percent for the state's employees and pensioners.

The revised rates, rising from 50% to 53% of the basic pay, are effective from July 1, 2024, as outlined in the government order.

The enhanced dearness allowance and relief will be reflected in October's salary and pension payments, with arrears for the months of July to September disbursed in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)