Left Menu

Haryana Government Increases Dearness Allowance and Relief

The Haryana government, under Nayab Singh Saini, has announced a three percent hike in dearness allowance and relief for employees and pensioners, effective from July 1. The DA and DR increase from 50% to 53% and will be paid with October's pay and December arrears for July-September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:38 IST
Haryana Government Increases Dearness Allowance and Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial decision, the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government declared on Wednesday an increase in dearness allowance and relief by three percent for the state's employees and pensioners.

The revised rates, rising from 50% to 53% of the basic pay, are effective from July 1, 2024, as outlined in the government order.

The enhanced dearness allowance and relief will be reflected in October's salary and pension payments, with arrears for the months of July to September disbursed in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024