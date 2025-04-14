Left Menu

NATO Debates Increased Defense Spending Targets Amidst Ukraine Support

NATO members are considering setting a new spending target for civil defense and Ukraine support, above the current military budget goals. This move follows increased military spending since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and pressure from leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump for higher defense expenditure.

  Sweden

NATO members are evaluating new targets for civil defense and Ukraine support spending, in addition to existing military budget goals, as revealed by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, military spending among NATO members has risen, with calls from figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump to further boost defense budgets to 5% of GDP, well above the current 2% target.

Concerns have emerged about meeting these targets, considering large European economies like Italy and Spain spend significantly less. Discussions at a NATO summit in The Hague could agree on a 3.5% GDP defense spending goal, accounting for civil defense and Ukraine aid.

