NATO Debates Increased Defense Spending Targets Amidst Ukraine Support

NATO members are evaluating new targets for civil defense and Ukraine support spending, in addition to existing military budget goals, as revealed by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, military spending among NATO members has risen, with calls from figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump to further boost defense budgets to 5% of GDP, well above the current 2% target.

Concerns have emerged about meeting these targets, considering large European economies like Italy and Spain spend significantly less. Discussions at a NATO summit in The Hague could agree on a 3.5% GDP defense spending goal, accounting for civil defense and Ukraine aid.

