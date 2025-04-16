Sharad Pawar Advocates Increased Vacancies for MPSC Exam

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has openly endorsed the call from government job aspirants to increase the vacancies listed for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's upcoming exam.

Pawar pledged his support to a group of aspirants for the Joint Preliminary Examination Combine, promising to voice their concerns to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concerning the current vacancy levels.

The MPSC's common preliminary exam is crucial for roles such as police sub-inspector, state tax inspector, and assistant section officer. Pawar stresses the need to expand advertised vacancies beyond the current 480, noting that many positions remain unfilled.

