HSBC's Strategic Overhaul: Job Cuts and Geographic Realignment

HSBC prepares for job cuts amid significant restructuring as CEO Georges Elhedery merges operations and reorganizes the bank’s geographic focus. The move aims to streamline senior roles and boost accountability by splitting operations into four business lines, reflecting a shift towards greater cost efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:11 IST
The bank wants 15 pc cut in its workforce to lower annual costs Image Credit: ANI

HSBC's senior staffers are on edge as the bank navigates a fresh wave of restructuring, with job cuts anticipated. Chief Executive Georges Elhedery, in a memo viewed by Reuters, indicated redundancies were unavoidable as the bank aims to consolidate overlapping senior roles.

The restructuring is among the bank's most substantial in recent years, involving a merger of certain operations and a new East-West geographical focus. This reorganization is intended to reduce duplicity and trim management costs.

Michael Makdad, an analyst with Morningstar, notes that the new structure, dividing the bank into UK, Hong Kong, corporate and institutional banking, and wealth banking, seeks to enhance business accountability and highlight underperforming sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

