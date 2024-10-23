Left Menu

Turkey's Wage Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Support

Turkey should focus on targeted social support measures instead of another inflationary minimum wage hike this January, IMF mission chief Jim Walsh advises. Citing high inflation risks, he recommends bolstering low-income household support. Turkey's central bank is urged to maintain current rates to stabilize inflation expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:34 IST
Turkey's Wage Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of rising inflation and previous experience, the IMF's mission chief for Turkey, Jim Walsh, has urged the country to eschew a major minimum wage hike set for January. Instead, the focus should be on social support measures for the poorest section of the population, according to Walsh during the IMF World Bank annual meeting.

Walsh expressed concerns over inflation rates, which, while lower than their peak earlier in the year, still hover above 2%. He emphasized that setting high national wage increases serves as a significant inflation anchor, urging Ankara to enhance cash transfers and targeted governmental aid for low-income households.

The IMF predicts a 24% inflation rate by the end of next year, suggesting policy easing might not commence until late 2024. This view aligns with expectations from a Reuters poll. Additionally, Walsh advocates for increased renewable energy production to counteract potential energy shocks and advises reducing heavy energy subsidies swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024